The Ultimate Fighting Championship wrapped up another busy weekend with UFC on ESPN 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was able to edge out Pedro Munhoz for a decision win.

With Saturday’s event in the books, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Nevada State Athletic Commission unveiled the official medical suspensions from UFC on ESPN 15.

How long will your favorite fighter be sidelined?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 15 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MixedMartialArts.com.

UFC on ESPN 15 Medical Suspensions

Frankie Edgar defeated Pedro Munhoz

Edgar suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20 – Lacerations

Munhoz suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20 – Left eyebrow and nasal lacerations

Mike Rodriguez defeated Marcin Prachnio

Prachnio suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20

Joe Solecki defeated Austin Hubbard

Shana Dobson defeated Mariya Agapova

Dobson must have X-ray of left ribs, if positive must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 02/19/21; minimum suspension No contest until 09/22/20, No contact until 09/13/20

Agapova suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20

Daniel Rodriguez defeated Dwight Grant

Rodriguez suspended until 10/07/20, No contact until 09/22/20 – Sutures left 5th toe

Grant suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20

Amanda Lemos defeated Mizuki Inoue

Inoue must have cut above left eye cleared by Dr or No contest until 09/22/20, No contact until 09/13/20

Jordan Wright defeated Ike Villanueva

Villanueva suspended until 10/22/20, No contact until 10/07/20 – Right eyebrow laceration

Matthew Semelsberger defeated Carlton Minus

Semelsberger must have cut under left eye cleared by Dr or No contest until 10/07/20, No contact until 09/22/20

Minus suspended until 09/22/20, No contact until 09/13/20

Trevin Jones defeated Timur Valiev ​

Jones suspended until 09/22/20, No contact until 09/13/20

Valiev suspended until 10/07/20, No contact until 09/22/20