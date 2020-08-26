Juice WRLD will posthumously provide the soundtrack for ESPN’s college football coverage. This week, ESPN unveiled its intro to the upcoming season which reveals Juice WRLD’s hit song “Come & Go” (feat. Marshmello) will be the anthem for the 2020-21 year.

“Come & Go” was included on his posthumous album Legends Never Die which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in July.

“With the upcoming highly anticipated season, we are excited to work with Juice WRLD and Marshmello for this year’s music collaboration,” ESPN’s associate director of sports marketing Maggie Davis said in a statement. “College football is back and we can’t wait for kickoff.”

Marshmello, who collaborated with Juice WRLD on the track, shared his excitement after learning the record would serve as this season’s album.

“Juice was like no other and was one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever met,” said Marshmello. “Musically we connected so well and working with him was some of the most memorable moments of my life. ‘Come & Go’ is a track that represents both of us and proves that he lives through his music forever! Legends Never Die.”

The 2020-21 college football season is scheduled to start on Thursday, September 3 with UAB hosting Central Arkansas.

Check out the ESPN promo below:

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.