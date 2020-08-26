COED Girl of the Day: Jattie Campos, Hawaii (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, August 26, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers and we are heading back to a familiar spot. Today, we feature Jattie Campos, an Instagram model from Honolulu, Hawaii.

VIEW GALLERY

The 21-year-old was born in the Philippines and shares her time between Hawaii and California.

Jattie is putting together a budding social media following of nearly 5,600 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Jattie in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.