Bella Thorne Breaks OnlyFans Record With $1M in Earnings in 24 Hours

Bella Thorne is finding some new ways to bring in the cash. According to Page Six, Thorne racked in a whopping $1 million of earnings within just 24 hours of launching her OnlyFans account.

The 22-year-old launched her OnlyFans account a week ago and estimates she has already earned $2 million on the platform.

A subscription to Thorne’s account costs $20 a month.

While OnlyFans is known for its adult content, Thorne does not plan on getting nude. However, she has asked if fans would be interested in content like tongue teasing, lingerie, booty, showering, and twerking.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne told the Los Angeles Times. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne said the main reason behind her OnlyFans venture is to communicate directly with fans and to help her with an upcoming film project which is currently in development.