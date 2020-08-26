6ix9ine Announces New Album Title & Release Date

Tekashi 6ix9ine has made it clear that he will never stop trolling. On Wednesday, the controversial rapper took to social media to share a video of himself walking down the street in Chicago to announce some news about his first album since being released from jail.

6ix9ine announced that his new album will be dropping on Friday, September 4.

The title of the album is appropriately titled, “Tattle Tales.”

After announcing his album’s title and release date on the streets in Chicago, rappers Lil Durk and Lil Reese commented on the video warning 6ix9ine about playing around too much.

Of course, 6ix9ine responded by continuing to troll. He posted a follow-up video showing himself on the ground being “jumped” by a man and wearing a diaper to make it look like he sh*t himself to mock an old video where Lil Reese was jumped and sh*t his own pants.

We’ll have to see how far this trolling goes.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Tattle Tales’ Details

Album: ‘Tattle Tales’

Artist: Tekashi 6ix9ine

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: TBD

Release Date: Friday, September 4

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.