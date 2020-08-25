The University of Alabama is trying to move forward with in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic, but it took just one week for a major red flag to be raised. According to the university, Alabama has had more than 560 coronavirus cases since August 19.

Alabama has launched a dashboard to show the total number of cases and other details.

The 566 positive cases to date do not include entry tests, per the dashboard. “The cumulative figure includes positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers. Entry testing is not included in this calculation,” it reads.

“Our challenge is not the students,” UA president Stuart Bell said, via al.com.

“Our challenge is the virus and there’s a difference, folks. What we have to do is identify where does the virus thrive and where does the virus spread and how can we work together with our students, with our faculty and with our staff to make sure that we minimize those places, those incidents. It’s not student behavior, OK. It’s how do we have protocols so that we make it to where our students can be successful, and we can minimize the impact of the virus.”

Prior to the alarming number of cases being reported, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox ordered all Tuscaloosa bars and restaurants with bar service close for two weeks.

