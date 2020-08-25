Landon Clifford, part of the popular YouTube series “Cam & Fam”, has died at age 19. His wife, Camryn Clifford, confirmed the devastating news with a statement on social media.

Camryn said that Landon was in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain injury.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” Camryn wrote on Instagram. “After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was.”

Their YouTube series which launched in 2017 followed the lives of the young couple and their children, 2-year-old Collette Briar Clifford, and Delilah Rose Clifford, who was born in May.

“[He was] compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Clifford’s family and friends, and all of those impacted by his loss.