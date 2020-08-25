Jacob Blake Shooting: Father Says Blake Is Paralyzed From Waist Down

Jacob Blake, the unarmed 29-year-old Wisconsin man who was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer, has reportedly been paralyzed. Blake’s father, who is also named Jacob, told the news to the Chicago Sun-Times.

While Blake is currently paralyzed after surgery, doctors were unable to say if the paralysis would be permanent.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.

“What justified all those shots? What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

Blake’s father also blamed the protests that have sparked from the outrage of online video that showed the shooting on the police.

“Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha,” his father added. “My son is not responsible for it. My son didn’t have a weapon. He didn’t have a gun.”

Blake was shot on Sunday while walking away from police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. Blake then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim. He was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Cops initially arrived at the scene as Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is out of surgery and in the ICU, according to TMZ.

