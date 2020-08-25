Jacob Blake GoFundMe Raises Nearly $1 Million in One Day

A GoFundMe page set up for Jacob Blake, the unarmed 29-year-old black man who was shot in the back by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department, has seen an overwhelming amount of support.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help raise funds the family will need for “medical bills, family expenses, legal representation,” therapy, and supporting his children.

Blake is continuing to fight in the hospital after the horrific incident which was caught on camera.

The fundraiser description reads:

As we fight for Justice and understanding, our family has and will face many trials during this time. Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation. We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs. This is the only official go fund me created by the family of Jacob Blake.

At the time of this posting, the GoFundMe has raised more than $935,000.

Blake was shot on Sunday while walking away from police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. Blake then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim. He was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition. Cops initially arrived at the scene as Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

Blake is apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>out of surgery and in the ICU, according to TMZ. His father says that Blake is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.