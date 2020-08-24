WATCH: Beyonce – ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Official Music Video

Beyonce fans received a treat to kick off the new week with the superstar releasing the official music video for her song “Brown Skin Girl.” The video was made available on YouTube after premiering on Good Morning America.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyonce said. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”

In the video, there are cameos from Blue Ivy, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, and more.

The video was directed by Jenn Nkiru and comes on the heels of her visual album Black Is King which recently dropped on Disney+.

You can check out the official music video below.

Beyonce – ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Official Music Video & Lyrics

[SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy Carter:]

Brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

Never trade you for anybody else

Singin’ brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

I never trade you for anybody else, singin’

[Wizkid:]

She said she really grew up poor like me

Don’t believe in nothin’ but the almighty

Just a likkle jeans and a pure white tee

She never did forever be nobody wifey, yeah

So while I may not pretty boy, your heart is amiss

Play it like a villain ’cause she caught in a wave

Tonight I am walkin’ away

Lined up my mind, on the grind, yeah, yeah

Tonight I might fall in love, dependin’ on how you hold me

I’m glad that I’m calmin’ down, can’t let no one come control me

Keep dancin’ and call it love, she fightin’ but fallin’ slowly

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

Your back against the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

The best thing in all the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

[Beyonce:]

Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in

She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin

Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in

Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in

I think tonight she might braid her braids

Melanin too dark to throw her shade

She minds her business and winds her waist

Gold like 24k, okay

[Wizkid & Beyonce:]

Tonight I might fall in love, dependin’ on how you hold me

I’m glad that I’m calmin’ down, can’t let no one come control me

Keep dancin’ and call it love, she fightin’ but fallin’ slowly

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

Your back against the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

The best thing in all the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

[Beyonce:]

Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately? (Lately)

Wish you could trade eyes with me (Because)

There’s complexities in complexion

But your skin, it glow like diamonds

Dig me like the earth, you be giving birth

Took everything in life, baby, know your worth

I love everything about you, from your nappy curls

To every single curve, your body natural

Same skin that was broken be the same skin takin’ over

Most things out of focus, view

But when you’re in the room, they notice you (Notice you)

‘Cause you’re beautiful

Yeah, you’re beautiful

Them men, them gon’ fall in love with you and all of your glory

Your skin is not only dark, it shines and it tells your story

Keep dancin’, they can’t control you

They watchin’, they all adore you

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told you

[Beyonce & Wizkid:]

Brown skin girl (Brown skin girl), ya skin just like pearls (Brown skin girl)

Your back against the world (Oh)

I never trade you for anybody else, say (No, no)

Brown skin girl (Brown skin girl), ya skin just like pearls (Brown skin)

The best thing in all the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

[Blue Ivy Carter:]

Brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

I never trade you for anybody else, singin’