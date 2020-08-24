WATCH: Beyonce – ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Official Music Video

Beyonce fans received a treat to kick off the new week with the superstar releasing the official music video for her song “Brown Skin Girl.” The video was made available on YouTube after premiering on Good Morning America.
“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyonce said. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”
In the video, there are cameos from Blue Ivy, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, and more.
The video was directed by Jenn Nkiru and comes on the heels of her visual album Black Is King which recently dropped on Disney+.
You can check out the official music video below.
Beyonce – ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Official Music Video & Lyrics
[SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy Carter:]
Brown skin girl
Your skin just like pearls
The best thing in the world
Never trade you for anybody else
Singin’ brown skin girl
Your skin just like pearls
The best thing in the world
I never trade you for anybody else, singin’
[Wizkid:]
She said she really grew up poor like me
Don’t believe in nothin’ but the almighty
Just a likkle jeans and a pure white tee
She never did forever be nobody wifey, yeah
So while I may not pretty boy, your heart is amiss
Play it like a villain ’cause she caught in a wave
Tonight I am walkin’ away
Lined up my mind, on the grind, yeah, yeah
Tonight I might fall in love, dependin’ on how you hold me
I’m glad that I’m calmin’ down, can’t let no one come control me
Keep dancin’ and call it love, she fightin’ but fallin’ slowly
If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me
Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls
Your back against the world
I never trade you for anybody else, say
Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls
The best thing in all the world
I never trade you for anybody else, say
[Beyonce:]
Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in
She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin
Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in
Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in
I think tonight she might braid her braids
Melanin too dark to throw her shade
She minds her business and winds her waist
Gold like 24k, okay
[Wizkid & Beyonce:]
Tonight I might fall in love, dependin’ on how you hold me
I’m glad that I’m calmin’ down, can’t let no one come control me
Keep dancin’ and call it love, she fightin’ but fallin’ slowly
If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me
Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls
Your back against the world
I never trade you for anybody else, say
Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls
The best thing in all the world
I never trade you for anybody else, say
[Beyonce:]
Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately? (Lately)
Wish you could trade eyes with me (Because)
There’s complexities in complexion
But your skin, it glow like diamonds
Dig me like the earth, you be giving birth
Took everything in life, baby, know your worth
I love everything about you, from your nappy curls
To every single curve, your body natural
Same skin that was broken be the same skin takin’ over
Most things out of focus, view
But when you’re in the room, they notice you (Notice you)
‘Cause you’re beautiful
Yeah, you’re beautiful
Them men, them gon’ fall in love with you and all of your glory
Your skin is not only dark, it shines and it tells your story
Keep dancin’, they can’t control you
They watchin’, they all adore you
If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told you
[Beyonce & Wizkid:]
Brown skin girl (Brown skin girl), ya skin just like pearls (Brown skin girl)
Your back against the world (Oh)
I never trade you for anybody else, say (No, no)
Brown skin girl (Brown skin girl), ya skin just like pearls (Brown skin)
The best thing in all the world
I never trade you for anybody else, say
[Blue Ivy Carter:]
Brown skin girl
Your skin just like pearls
The best thing in the world
I never trade you for anybody else, singin’