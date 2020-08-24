Kenosha Police Shooting Video: Cops Shoot Unarmed Black Man 7 Times

A white officer in the Kenosha Police Department is in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. The police officer in Wisconsin was captured on video shooting an unarmed black man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, seven times from point-blank range.

According to TMZ, officers were responding to a call about a disturbance and that Blake was simply trying to break up a fight between two women.

Blake was walking away from the police officers when he made his way around the front of the car. The man then attempted to enter his vehicle, before the officer grabbed his shirt and began unloading rounds into the victim.

The victim was flown to the hospital where he is reportedly in serious condition.

Sarah Thamer of WISN 12 News shared a photo of Blake on social media which was provided by his fiance.

This is 29-year-old Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha police. His fiancé shared this picture with us. pic.twitter.com/6Si9lkCPFu — Sarah Thamer (@SarahThamerWISN) August 24, 2020

Since the video went viral, protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have begun to grow with people demanding the police department immediately fires the officer who was involved.

#BREAKING: Large crowd has formed outside the scene of an officer-involved shooting in #Kenosha. @KenoshaPolice say they a man is seriously hurt. People are now breaking the windows of cop cars. Warning – expletives @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/pKqbSKrZQY — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

At the time of this posting, Kenosha Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice have not publicly responded to the incident.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.