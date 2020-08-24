Dana White’s Contender Series returns this week with another batch of promising prospects looking to earn a UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series 30 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, middleweights Jhonoven Pati and Jamie Pickett go head-to-head. Pickett will be making his third appearance on DWCS. Pati, meanwhile, is a LFA veteran who has recorded all six of his professional wins by stoppage.

In the co-main event, Rafael Alves and Alejandro Flores battle it out in a featherweight bout. Other bouts include Jeffrey Molina vs. Jacob Silva at flyweight, Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero at lightweight, and Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody at middleweight.

Before the bouts could be official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite prospect hit their mark?

A full look at the Dana White’s Contender Series 30 weigh-in results can be seen below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 30 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Jhonoven Pati (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (185)

Rafael Alves (146) vs. Alejandro Flores (145.5)

Jeffrey Molina (125) vs. Jacob Silva (126)

Mike Breeden (155.5) vs. Anthony Romero (156)

Kyron Bowen (180.5) vs. Collin Huckbody (185.5)

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 30: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Date: Tuesday, August 25

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex Facility

Main Card Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Broadcast: ESPN+

How To Watch Dana White’s Contender Series Online

Your best bet for watching Dana White’s Contender Series via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. Like UFC Fight Pass, if you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Dana White’s Contender Series On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s fights on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.