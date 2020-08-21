Megan Thee Stallion Admits Tory Lanez Shot Her

This week, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to share gnarly photos of the injury that she received as a result of the gunshot. In one video you can see some of the damage as it is healing, while another shows a nurse removing stitches from the would.

Now, she is speaking up about the incident.

Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to finally publicly admit that it was fellow rapper Tory Lanez who shot her in the foot.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.

“I never hit you. Motherf*ckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t.’ You shot me.

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore. I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass. The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police is shooting motherf*ckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason.

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car? You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the f*ck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

You can watch the full Instagram video below.

FUCK Tory Lanez bro. I pray that Megan’s mental health is okay. She’s been through so much. pic.twitter.com/8Uy5hvxYPZ — ACAB (@saraaidk) August 21, 2020