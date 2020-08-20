Mexico is putting restrictions on junk food as coronavirus-related deaths in the country continue to rise. States across the country are proposing and approving bans on junk food sales to minors. There are also restrictions on the sale of sugary bottled drinks, according to the New York Post.

The bills are being put in place “to guarantee our children and youths a healthier diet and to fight obesity and excess weight.” Many states ban sales to minors unless their parent or guardian is present and approves.

What sparked the ban is an increase in the young coronavirus death toll across the country which has been linked to childhood obesity.

High blood pressure and obesity were the top underlying causes linked to the coronavirus states in the country, with diabetes following as a close third.

The Mexican state of Tobasco is the latest to approve a ban which “prohibits the sale, distribution, giving, supply or donation of bottled sugary drinks, carbonated sugary drinks, sweets and snacks prepared with mainly refined carbohydrates and solid vegetable fats that contain transfats.”

Mexico has confirmed more than 537,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 58,480 deaths.

