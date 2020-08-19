COED Girl of the Day: Blair Harp, Dallas (PHOTOS)

It’s Wednesday, August 19, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student or social media personality who stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Blair Harp, an Instagram model and social media influencer from Dallas.

VIEW GALLERY

She is an alum from Texas Christian University. Blair continues to put together a growing social media audience of more than 26,100 followers on Instagram.

On Instagram, Blair shares photos from her travel, culinary adventures, shopping, and workouts.

You can check out more photos of Blair in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.