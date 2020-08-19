‘Cheers’ Bar in Boston to Permanently Close Due to COVID

One of the real-life Cheers bars is closing. Modeled after the bar from beloved Emmy-winning NBC show Cheers, Faneuil Hall has announced it will be shutting down for good on August 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news, however, is that the original bar that inspired the show will remain open, according to Boston.com. That location, Beacon Hill Cheers, also is home to a gift shop.

Founder Tom Kershaw announced the Faneuil Hall location will close at the end of the month.

“I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business,” he said. “Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

This is just one of many businesses that have been unable to return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdowns and major economic hits across the country.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 5 million confirmed cases and 163,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.