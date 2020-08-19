Supplements could help you improve your wellness in one way or another. Nevertheless, while supplements are said to offer a range of benefits, natural supplements are believed to be the best. Here are the top 5 natural supplements for energy.

Rhodiola rosea

Rhodiola rosea is one of the best 5 natural supplements for energy, and for good reasons. This plant thrives in high altitude regions of the world including parts of Asia and Europe. The Greeks and the Chinese are said to have used this plant as an herbal medicine from as early as the first century AD.

Rhodiola rosea was introduced recently into the US but has gained unprecedented popularity. You can find tonics and powder obtained from this botanical as well as body smoothening creams. Roots extracts of this plant are also available in capsules and tablets.

Some studies suggest that Rhodiola has the potential to increase both physical and mental energy. The plant is classified as an adaptogen which means that it could help the body adapt to different situations. Research on the influence of Rhodiola rosea on physical performance conducted and published in 2011 and 2012 suggested that the botanical may improve the performance of activities and reduce mental fatigue.

However, the nature of these studies does not provide sufficient evidence to conclude the claims put forward.

Matcha green tea

Studies have revealed that green tea is rich in flavonoids and antioxidants. Matcha green tea is said to have a high content of l-theanine, an amino acid that is believed to offer stimulation without inducing drowsiness.

Matcha green tea also contains caffeine which stimulates the body. Green tea fans love Matcha owing to its perceived health benefits such as improving mental focus. But what makes this natural supplement a choice for most people is the purported effect on body energy.

Although the studies conducted on the influence of Matcha on body energy are not conclusive, this natural supplement has been praised for a better stimulation different from that of coffee in that the energy boost is said to last longer and the product is said to be associated with minimal side effects.

Red Maeng Da Kratom

Red Maeng Da is a unique kratom strain among the top 5 natural supplements for energy. Maeng Da is said to be a pimp grade of Kratom obtained from the grafting of the best performing Thai kratom strains. According to Kratom enthusiasts, Red Maeng Da could increase body energy hence could improve your physical performance.

Red Maeng Da is believed to have a high content of alkaloids that stimulate the brain causing a surge of both physical and mental energy. This natural supplement is available in form of powder, capsules, and liquid extracts. Apart from boosting body energy, Red Maeng Da Kratom effects are believed to offer several other benefits to the body.

Have you ever woken up in the morning feeling weak and bored? One of the natural supplements you can enjoy with minimal risks is the Red Maeng Da. Kratom fans argue that this strain offers an excellent way to start your day energized physically and mentally.

Beetroot powder

Have you ever considered beetroot powder for improving your health and wellness? This botanical is one of the top 5 natural supplements for energy widely popular, especially in the US. Research shows that beetroot contains a high level of nitrates. Through metabolism, the body converts the nitrates to nitric acid. Webmd.com suggests that nitric acid improves blood flow and blood pressure.

One particular study published in the Nutrients journal of 2017 suggested that beetroot supplements could reduce exhaustion. That means that this natural supplement could help you endure long hours of physical activity. Another study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggested that beetroot powder could reduce fatigue during intense physical activity.

Instead of relying on other supplements, going for the natural way seems to be on the rise. Taking a cup or two of this natural supplement could help you improve your productivity level considerably.

Yerba mate

Apart from the above natural supplements for energy, yerba mate is considered an excellent choice with many more benefits. The leaves and twigs of the llex paraguariensis plant are fire-dried and then steeped in tea. The plant is said to have originated from the rainforests of South America when it’s believed to have been in use centuries ago.

Yerba mate has more caffeine than tea hence considered to offer more stimulation. Today, the natural supplement is available in form of powder and extracts.

Studies suggest that the caffeine in yerba mate stimulates the production of the hormone epinephrine which causes an increase in body energy. As people turn to natural supplements to improve their lives, yerba mate is becoming more popular. Some people have even substituted their daily cup of coffee or tea to enjoy the benefits yerba mates is said to offer.

Bottom line

There are several types of dietary supplements available in the market. However, as people turn to natural alternatives, natural supplements have gained much popularity. Out of experience and several research studies, the top 5 natural supplements have been identified. If you are looking for an energy boost, the above natural supplements offer the best choices you can make today.