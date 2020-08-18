UNC Students Rip School For Creating Coronavirus ‘Clusterf*ck’

University of North Carolina students are not happy with the school’s handling of their return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the student newspaper, an editorial accused UNC officials of creating a “clusterf*ck” since their return.

“One thing’s for sure — [their] roadmap leads straight to hell,” the editorial in The Daily Tarheel said. “The administration continues to prove they have no shame, and the bar for basic decency keeps getting lower.”

The school, which is located in Chapel Hill, began in-person learning last week and allowed students to return to on-campus housing. Since students arrived, there have been various outbreaks across the campus with three dorms and a fraternity being impacted.

University Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has previously defended the school’s procedures despite going against local county health officials’ recommendations.

“We’re angry — and we’re scared,” it states. “We’re tired of the gaslighting, tired of the secrecy, tired of being treated like cash cows by a University with such blatant disregard for our lives.”

Since the outbreak, the school has moved to online learning and is attempting to limit in-person interactions.

