New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor is Coming in 2021

The Girl Scouts of the USA will be adding a new flavor to their beloved cookie offerings beginning in January 2021. The cookie will bring the taste of a breakfast classic to your mouth and has been named “Toast-Yay.”

The Toast-Yay flavor is a French toast-themed cookie with a maple syrup flavored frosting and it is shaped like a slice of toast.

“The name is designed to be a play on words for ‘toasty,’ which evokes the warmth and joy we believe people will associate with this great new French toast-inspired flavor,” a Girl Scouts representative told the Huffington Post. “‘Toast’ draws on the cookie’s unique toast shape and attributes of French toast, and ‘yay!’ celebrates joy — the joy that Girl Scout Cookies bring to consumers and how Girl Scouts create moments of joy as they use their cookie earnings to support their communities and donate cookies to front-line workers and local causes.”

Each cookie has 10 grams of added sugars, 6 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium, and 70 calories.

Your favorite flavors like Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, and Tagalongs will still be available. But while you’re worried about whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect your ability to purchase Girl Scout cookies in the upcoming season, there will be safety precautions but there will still be in-person sales available.

“In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts will again be selling cookies through online platforms and innovative ‘virtual cookie booths’ on social media (with parental supervision),” the rep said. “Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.”

More on the new cookie — including photos — can be seen here.