COED Girl of the Day: Hilde Osland, Perth (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, August 17, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Hilde Osland, a Norwegian model who has since settled in Perth, Australia.

VIEW GALLERY

Hilde is a model, dancer, and singer who has appeared on shows like Disney’s As the Bell Rings and the singing competition Idol Norway. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from RMIT University (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University).

As a dancer, Hilde is a member of Patrick Studios Australia where she excels in ballet, jazz, and tap dancing.

She has put together a growing audience on social media with more than 2.3 million followers.

You can check out more photos of Hilde in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.