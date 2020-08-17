There will be no Canadian Football League in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the CFL announced that it would be putting a halt to its operations and shift its focus to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe.

The league was looking into the possibility of having a bubble-like atmosphere for the season, but that ultimately did not pan out and the Canadian government would not approve helping the costs that would have kept the league afloat.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.

“Unlike US-based leagues that can count on television or streaming to provide the lion’s share of their revenue, the CFL depends heavily on its live gate. Despite months of discussions, the government ultimately declined the CFL’s appeal for financial support.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 5 million confirmed cases and 163,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.