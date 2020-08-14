Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With ‘Nipsey Blue’

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle ahead of what would have been the late rapper’s 35th birthday. Snoop dropped the track “Nipsey Blue” on Friday to honor his fellow California rapper.

The song samples “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore.

Snoop raps, “Oh, it’s been such a long, long time / Looks like I’d get you off my mind / But I can’t / Just the thought of you / Turns my whole world Nipsey Blue.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.” Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and the shooter, Eric Holder, who is now in police custody and charged with murder.

You can check out the track below.

Snoop Dogg – ‘Nipsey Blue’ Audio & Lyrics

[Chorus: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]

Six

Oh, it’s been such a long, long time

Looks like I’d get you off my mind

But I can’t

Just the thought of you (Just the thought of you)

Turns my whole world Nipsey Blue

[Verse 1: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]

Six

Oh, homie

Just the mention of your name (Mention of your name)

Makes wanna, paint my game

Listen to me good, homie

When I think of the things we used to do, ooh, ooh

And my whole world turns Nipsey Blue

[Verse 2: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]

Six

Oh, oh, oh-oh, homie

I should forget you

Heaven knows I tried (I’ve tried)

Homie

When I say that I’m glad we’re through

That’s on my mind, I know I’ve lied

I’ve lied, I’ve liеd

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Neighborhood Nipsey

Six

[Chorus: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]

Oh, homie

It’s been such a long, long time

Looks like I’d get you, off my mind

But I can’t (Can’t, can’t)

Just the thought of you (Just the thought of you), my love

My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)

[Outro: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]

Six

Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, homie

Oh I can’t (Oh I can’t)

Forget you

My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)

Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, homie

Oh I know (I know)

My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)

Homie, homie, homie, homie, homie, homie

Homie, I can’t forget you

My whole world turns Nipsey Blue