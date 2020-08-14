Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With ‘Nipsey Blue’

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle ahead of what would have been the late rapper’s 35th birthday. Snoop dropped the track “Nipsey Blue” on Friday to honor his fellow California rapper.
The song samples “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore.
Snoop raps, “Oh, it’s been such a long, long time / Looks like I’d get you off my mind / But I can’t / Just the thought of you / Turns my whole world Nipsey Blue.”
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31 outside of his clothing store — Marathon Clothing — in Los Angeles, California. The rapper was 33 years old. Hussle was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards for his debut studio album “Victory Lap.” Initially, reports claimed that the murder in broad daylight was a result of gang violence, but it was later revealed that it stemmed from a personal issue between Nipsey and the shooter, Eric Holder, who is now in police custody and charged with murder.
You can check out the track below.
Snoop Dogg – ‘Nipsey Blue’ Audio & Lyrics
[Chorus: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]
Six
Oh, it’s been such a long, long time
Looks like I’d get you off my mind
But I can’t
Just the thought of you (Just the thought of you)
Turns my whole world Nipsey Blue
[Verse 1: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]
Six
Oh, homie
Just the mention of your name (Mention of your name)
Makes wanna, paint my game
Listen to me good, homie
When I think of the things we used to do, ooh, ooh
And my whole world turns Nipsey Blue
[Verse 2: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]
Six
Oh, oh, oh-oh, homie
I should forget you
Heaven knows I tried (I’ve tried)
Homie
When I say that I’m glad we’re through
That’s on my mind, I know I’ve lied
I’ve lied, I’ve liеd
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Neighborhood Nipsey
Six
[Chorus: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]
Oh, homie
It’s been such a long, long time
Looks like I’d get you, off my mind
But I can’t (Can’t, can’t)
Just the thought of you (Just the thought of you), my love
My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)
[Outro: Snoop Dogg & Dorothy Moore, Dorothy Moore]
Six
Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, homie
Oh I can’t (Oh I can’t)
Forget you
My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)
Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, homie
Oh I know (I know)
My whole world turns Nipsey Blue (Nipsey Blue)
Homie, homie, homie, homie, homie, homie
Homie, I can’t forget you
My whole world turns Nipsey Blue