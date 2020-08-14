Ryan Reynolds Launches His Own Streaming Service

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds‘s humorous presence on social media grows more potent with each day. But now, he’s gone and launched his very own streaming service, Mint Mobile Plus. And the joke is that it has only one film, Foolproof, a 2003 heist film starring, of course, Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds previously bought a stake in the wireless networking company, Mint Mobile, in November. He later announced this new streaming service on Twitter this week with a teaser of Foolproof with the tagline, “Binge over 80 minutes of Ryan Reynolds in one binge-tastic place” with “2003 DVD quality.”

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

Foolproof was one of Reynolds’s first leading roles, so it makes sense why he would choose this film out of all those in his extensive filmography. However, this doesn’t make it any less weird or hilarious.

If you visit the fake streaming service, you will only see the one film that falls under four categories: “Original Originals, Kind of Originals, Unoriginal Originals,” and “Top 10 in US.” Even the logo looks like a ripoff of that of the much more extensive Disney+.



“Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…” Reynolds tweeted.