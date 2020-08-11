COED Girl of the Day: Franceska Fournier, Quebec (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, August 11, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student or social media personality who stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Franceska Fournier, an Instagram model from Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada.

Franceska studied psychology at College Ahuntsic in Montreal.

She has put together a strong social media presence with more than 607,000 followers on Instagram.

Franceska has done promo work for multiple brands on Instagram, including Dan Bilzerian‘s marijuana brand Ignite. She also promotes shapewear brand Slimwave, the eyelash company Extension de Cils, and Bang Energy.

You can check out more photos of Franceska in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

