Magic vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers kick off a Friday night doubleheader inside of the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as the season wraps up another full week since the restart.

The 76ers are banged up after all-star Ben Simmons suffered a partially dislocated left kneecap earlier in the week, so they will have to dig deep if the team wants to record its third straight victory.

Orlando, meanwhile, is also dealing with an injured star with Aaron Gordon dealing with a hamstring issue. However, the issue does not seem like it will impact the Magic for the long run. They are also without forward Jonathan Isaac, who suffered a torn ACL in one of the team’s first games back in action.

How can you tune in to catch the action?

All of the information you need to watch the NBA on TNT can be seen below.

Magic vs 76ers Viewing Details

Event: Magic vs 76ers

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Betting Odds: TBD

How To Live Stream Magic vs 76ers Online

If you already have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the NBA online at Watch TNT. You just need your log-in and password information and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch TNT through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes TNT and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream TNT online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Magic vs 76ers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch the event on your TV or computer, you can watch the ceremony on the Watch TNT App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

How To Watch Magic vs 76ers Without a Cable Subscription

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the awards through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. If you just want to watch this game, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged.

For Sling TV users, you can watch TNT on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App Storeor Google Play. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app in the App Store and Google Play where you can watch TNT for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.