Bellator 243 Live Stream: Watch Chandler vs Henderson 2 Online

Bellator 243 returns to television to bring mixed martial arts fans some Friday night fights live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The main event features former lightweight world champions Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson who will be facing off in a highly-anticipated rematch. The first time the two men met on November 19, 2016, Chandler was able to score a controversial split-decision win. The rematch was initially set for New Year’s Eve at RIZIN 20 in Japan, but Henderson was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury suffered during training. Now, he will be looking to settle the score.

In the co-main event of the night, heavyweights Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione slug it out. The event also features Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender, and red hot prospect Valerie Loureda vs. Tara Graff.

How can you tune in to Bellator 243?

All of the information you need to watch tonight’s event can be seen below.

Bellator 243: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Bellator 243: Chandler vs Henderson 2

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount Network, DAZN, Bellator MMA YouTube Channel

How To Watch Bellator 243 Online

VIEW GALLERY

Bellator 243 will begin this Friday, August 7, at 10:00 P.M. and can be watched online via Paramount, DAZN and Bellator.com. Here are your options in detail:

Bellator.com

Preliminary bouts for Bellator 243 will be available on Bellator.com and Paramount.com.

Paramount Network

Formerly known as Paramount Network is the exclusive broadcasting partner of Bellator MMA. For those without a television subscription, the Bellator 237 preliminary card will air live on Bellator.com and Paramount.com, while also being available online via the network’s online website.

Sling TV

Bellator 243 begins at 10:00 P.M. ET, you may stream the fights for free via Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the Sling TV app for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

DAZN

DAZN will be streaming Bellator 243 as part of an action-packed weekend on the video streaming service. DAZN costs just $9.99 a month and overs over 100 fight nights a year. The platform offers fights from from Matchroom USA, Golden Boy Promotions, Bellator, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas; all live and on demand. If you are not currently a subscriber of DAZN, you can SIGN UP to start your subscription and get your first month free.