Tayshia Adams is an American television personality most known for her time as a finalist on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Now, she is set to star on her on season in the series as one of the stars of The Bachelorette.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a chaotic season which recently began filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California with Clare Crawley initially cast as the lead. However, a dramatic turn took place this week with reports that the 29-year-old Adams was set to replace Crawley during filming.

“Tayshia was game and ready to go,” a Bachelorette source told PEOPLE. “What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is set to begin airing in the near future, so we will have to see what other wild twists and turns are in store for its fans.

