The 10 Most Common Past-Time and Hobbies that Can be Turned into a Career

Hobbies are things that we do to have fun or relax. For some, these are just things that they can do to kill time. There are also some who can only follow their passion through different hobbies. However, there are actually hobbies that can be turned into a profession.

When taken seriously, these fun activities can be something that can be the main source of your income. Here are some of these hobbies that can actually be turned into a career.

Writing

If you enjoy writing and you know that you’re good at it, this is something that you can get paid for. The thing about writing professionally is that you don’t need to possess a bachelor’s degree to be able to do this.

There are now many freelance writing work opportunities that pay well. Online content is becoming more in demand as more people go online and this means that many sites and businesses now need writers to help them out.

When you have the experience, there are also publishing companies who would hire writers without degrees. With this, you can also write for magazines or even write greeting cards. If you’re on the creative side of writing, you can also write your own web novel or ebook.

Video and Photography

This is one of those hobbies that could pay really well. You can look for clients who would like to hire photographers and take family pictures or other portraits. Usually, what really pays well is covering events like weddings and birthdays.

There’s also no need to hold a degree in photography or videography to earn money from this. You just really have to build a great portfolio that would make people want to hire you.

Sports Betting and Playing Casino Games

This something that many sports fans are into. While this can be a risky hobby, this can also be something that can be turned into a career. Know that being a professional at something also means that at least 60 percent of your income is coming from it and this is something that wagering on sports can do,

You can wager on any sport like basketball, football, or cricket. If you want to start now and you’re a fan of cricket, better start looking for the IPL betting site because the IPL 2020 is around the corner. It’s set to happen from Sept 18th until Nov 10th 2020.

Cooking and Baking

This is something that many does to relieve themselves from stress. Some just really enjoy doing this because they also love to eat. This is something that can bring you extra income and eventually something that can be turned into a serious business.

If you’re just starting, you can just post your creations online, on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to look for clients. Whether you’re baking cakes or any other pastries or cooking meals, this can be a great business online.

Blogging and Vlogging

Online content is really in demand. Many people go online if they want to find out something or entertain themselves. This is where blogging or vlogging comes in. Whether you have a written or video content, you can have your content monetized. If you’re lucky and you get big traffic each month, you may even have sponsors who’d pay you really well.

Graphic Designing

Graphic design can be something for you if you’re good at drawing or illustrations. There are now many online platforms that let you showcase your work or designs. You can also work on commissions. There are businesses out there that would need you to design a logo or graphic for their campaign materials. There are also some people who are just really looking for artworks.

Playing Video Games

If you frequent Facebook, you probably have been seeing people who are streaming the video games that they play. These are video game streamers. They play games that they stream on platforms like Facebook and Twitch. They make money from donations or through sponsors as well.

Crafts and Handmade Products

If you’re crafty and you enjoy DIY projects that can be customized, then this may be something for you. You can be in the souvenir business or just really personalizing items for people who are willing to pay. This can be a great way to earn more money, for sure.

Landscaping

Landscaping can start as a form of a hobby but this can eventually be a big business. You can turn this hobby into a landscaping or lawn care business. You just really need to find the right network and connections for you to start. Building a portfolio would be a great start as well.

Gardening

Whether you garden indoors or outdoors, there are multiple ways to make money from this. You can start by selling the plants you grew. If you grow fruits and vegetables, then you can also sell your produce.

Aside from selling, you can also start a blog or YouTube Channel on gardening. People are more curious about sustainability nowadays that many are now into urban gardening. This can be something that readers and online viewers are interested about.