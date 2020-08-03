If you’re looking to get into rock music, there’s no better place to start than classic rock. A lot of the best rock music was made from the late ’60s to the late ’80s. There are tons of classic rock bands to listen to and it can take hours discovering them all. Not sure where to start? Here’s a list of 10 classic bands that everyone needs to listen to.

#10 – Guns N’ Roses

Recommended Album: Appetite For Destruction (1987)

This famous band from L.A. blew up after the release of their first album Appetite For Destruction. The band has since become a music icon and staple for ’80s rock. Guns N’ Roses’ sound is defined by lead-singer Axle Rose’s shrill vocals and lead-guitarist Slash’s impressive solos.

#9 – Rush

Recommended Album: Moving Pictures (1980)

Rush is a rock trio from Canada that formed in 1968. Their progressive rock style didn’t appeal to everyone but they maintained a loyal fanbase throughout the years. Now they’re recognized by critics as a staple of classic rock. They’re known for making concept albums that tell a story through the music.

#8 – The Who

Recommended Album: Who’s Next (1971)

The Who is an English rock band that formed in 1964. Their ’60s music is similar to bands like The Kinks and The Rolling Stones. However, their sound made a big change once the ’70s rolled in. This change of style was the sound that made The Who a classic rock favorite. Pete Townsend’s powerful vocals make The Who’s grand songs even bigger.

#7 – AC/DC

Recommended Album: Back In Black (1980)

AC/DC is an Australian band from Sydney formed in 1973. Many people have tried to define their style as “blues rock” or “hard rock” but the band themselves simply call it “rock and roll”. AC/DC has a very recognizable sound with high-pitched vocals, power chords and steady drum beats.

#6 – Black Sabbath

Recommended Album: Paranoid (1970)

Black Sabbath is an English band formed in 1968. They are considered the pioneers of heavy metal because of their hard rock style and dark influences. Once the band broke up their lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne had a very successful solo career.

#5 – Pink Floyd

Recommended Album: The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)

Pink Floyd is a psychedelic rock band from England that formed in 1965. They became famous for their constant experimentation and impressive live shows. They didn’t have very many hit singles because people usually bought their whole albums instead.

#4 – The Rolling Stones

Recommended Album: Sticky Fingers (1971)

The Rolling Stones are an English band that formed in 1962. They were considered rivals to The Beatles but they always had a darker edge. They consistently released classic albums from the early ’60s to the early ’80s. They’re still together even today!

#3 – Queen

Recommended Album: A Night At The Opera (1975)

Queen is an English rock band formed in 1970. They’re famous for introducing opera techniques in their music. Many claim that lead vocalist Freddie Mercury was one of the greatest singers in the world. A biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 2018 that explored the band’s history and career.

#2 – Led Zeppelin

Recommended Album: Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

Led Zeppelin is an English rock band formed in London in 1968. Many critics and fans consider the band some of the greatest musicians to ever contribute to rock. Their reckless lifestyle was almost as famous as the music; Zeppelin was infamous for trashing hotel rooms while on tour.

#1 – The Beatles

Recommended Album: Abbey Road (1969)

The Beatles are an English rock group formed in Liverpool in 1960. They’re undoubtedly the biggest band in the world and the greatest classic rock band. Their music shaped and defined the sound of all rock today. John Lennon, Paul McCartney & George Harrison all went on to have successful solo careers as well.