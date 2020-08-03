John Oliver Rips Donald Trump For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

John Oliver took on Donald Trump yet again. This time, Oliver is slamming the president for endorsing a video from Dr. Stella Immanuel which featured some wild misinformation about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Immanuel claimed that hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19 — which is something that has been repeatedly been proven false — in the video which went viral on social media.

According to Oliver, Trump has a responsibility to avoid sharing misinformation about a global pandemic and especially should not be promoting someone like Dr. Immanuel who has made some insane comments throughout the years.

“Recklessness is abounding right now, heightening the need for strong leadership. And unfortunately, we’re getting the opposite of that,” Oliver said, via The Daily Beast. “…That’s pretty upsetting coming from a doctor. You’d expect that bullshit from some idiot who claims to know about medicine but doesn’t have a medical license like, I don’t know, your dipshit uncle or Dr. Phil, but from a licensed medical professional that is wildly irresponsible.

“She’s also reportedly claimed that alien DNA is used in medical treatments; the government is run by reptilians; and scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from becoming religious.”

John Oliver unloads on Trump for endorsing Dr. Demon Sperm: “The most powerful idiot of all [Trump] is costing people their lives. And it is past time that we start protecting each other and taking this seriously.” https://t.co/Jug58zPTOH — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 3, 2020

