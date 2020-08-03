Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

As NFL teams begin training camps in anticipation of the upcoming season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be absent for the foreseeable future. On Sunday night, the Eagles confirmed that the head coach has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pederson, who is asymptomatic, is self-quarantining.

“We received confirmation this evening that Head Coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the team read. “Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff. The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFLPA. Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.”

The 52-year-old is the second NFL head coach to test positive for COVID-19, with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealing his diagnosis back in March.

The Eagles are set to kickoff their 2020 season on September 13 against the Washington Football Team.

