New England Patriots: Dont’a Hightower, 4 Others Opt Out Due to COVID

The New England Patriots roster is rapidly shrinking before training camp begins. With players having the option to opt-out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns, five members of the roster have announced they will be taking that option.

Most notably, star linebacker Dont’a Hightower will sit out this season which leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the Patriots defense.

Other Patriots players who will be opting out of their contracts for 2020 are starting offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and reserve offensive lineman Najee Toran.

From ESPN.com:

According to an agreement approved by both the league and the NFL Players Association, players considered high risk for COVID-19 can earn $350,000 and an accrued NFL season if they choose to opt out. Players without risk can earn $150,000 for opting out.

Hightower is a three-time Super Bowl champion and team captain who was set to make $8 million in what would have been his ninth season with the team.

