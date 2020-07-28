NBA Betting Odds 2020: Full Odds & Props For Orlando Restart

The NBA is set to restart its season in the Orlando bubble this week, so the oddsmakers are finalizing their odds for how the action could play out. After months off due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be some rust to shake off when the teams return to the court.

However, some of the more established teams are expected to pick up where they left off and have emerged as the favorites.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are heavily favored to bring home the championship, while the Milwaukee Bucks follow behind. Other favorites when the action resumes is the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Boston Celtics.

Who will bring home the championship?

A full look at the betting odds for the NBA restart can be seen below, via Sports Betting Dime.

2020 NBA Betting Odds & Prop Bets

1. Lakers: 4/1

2. Bucks: 9/2

3. Clippers: 11/2

4. Rockets: 11/1

5. Celtics: 12/1

6. 76ers: 15/1

7. Raptors: 19/1

8. Jazz: 19/1

9. Nuggets: 24/1

10. Heat: 32/1

11. OKC: 49/1

12. Mavericks: 49/1

13. Pacers: 70/1

14. Nets: 75/1

15. Pelicans: 85/1

16. Blazers: 99/1

17. Magic: 140/1

18. Grizzlies: 150/1

19. Kings: 275/1

20. Spurs: 300/1

21. Wizards: 500/1

22. Suns: 600/1

ODDS TO REPRESENT THE EAST IN THE NBA FINALS

1. Bucks: 9/10

2. Field: 10/9

ODDS TO REPRESENT THE WEST IN THE NBA FINALS

1. Lakers/Clippers (combined): 1/2

2. Field: 2/1

ODDS FOR NBA FINAL MATCHUPS

1. Lakers-Bucks: 9/2

2. Lakers-Celtics: 22/1

3. Lakers-Raptors: 25/1

4. Bucks-Clippers: 5/1

5. Bucks – Nuggets: 24/1

6. Bucks-Rockets: 16/1

7. Clippers-Celtics: 24/1

8. Clippers-Raptors: 27/1

9. FIELD (any other match-up): 3/2

ODDS TO BE THE #8 PLAYOFF SEED IN THE WEST (play-in game does not count)

West (1 of the 6 will make it)

1. Memphis Grizzlies: 2/3

2. New Orleans Pelicans: 5/1

3. Portland Trail Blazers: 6/1

4. Sacramento Kings: 16/1

5. San Antonio Spurs: 49/1

6. Phoenix Suns: 1000/1

Odds to be the #5 Seed in the East

1. Philadelphia: 3/4

2. Indiana: 9/5

3. FIELD: 12/1

Odds to finish as the better seed

1. Utah: 3/2

2. Houston: 2/1

3. OKC: 7/2

4. Dallas: 19/1

Odds the 8 teams in the East finish as the exact same seed as currently ranked: 75/1

Odds the 8 teams in the West finish as the exact same seed as currently ranked: 90/1

Odds a Team Goes 8-0 during the Restart: 5/1

Odds a Team Goes 0-8 during the Restart: 4/1

Odds to go 8-0 in Restart

1. Milwaukee: 23/1

2. LA Lakers: 48/1

Odds to go 0-8 during Restart

1. Washington: 10/1

2. Brooklyn: 51/1

3. Phoenix: 55/1

Leading Scorer (Most Points) During 8 game ReStart

1. James Harden: 3/1

2. Damian Lillard: 7/1

3. Luka Doncic: 8/1

4. Devin Booker: 9/1

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12/1

6. Russell Westbrook: 18/1

7. LeBron James: 20/1

8. Anthony Davis: 22/1

9. Ja Morant: 50: 50/1

10. FIELD: 7/1

Over/Under single highest-scoring game (by a player) during 8 game ReStart: 49.5

Odds of a player scoring 50-points in a ReStart Game: 1/1

Load Management — Over/Under Games Played (of the scheduled 8)

1. Kawhi Leonard: 6.0

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 6.5

3. Zion Williamson: 7.0

Over/Under Positive Player COVID Tests during 8 game Restart: 2.5

Odds Dwight Howard is pictured wearing a mask at any time during the season: 15/1