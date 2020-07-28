Meet Josephine Skriver: 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie

Josephine Skriver is a longtime model after being discovered in New York City as a teenager. Skriver had traveled from her hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark before being noticed. Since then, she’s been on the international stage.

VIEW GALLERY

The Denmark native has been a Victoria’s Secret “Angel” and walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. To top things off, the international model has worked New York Fashion Week and walked the runway for Calvin Klein, while being involved in campaigns for companies like Armani, Balmain, Gucci, Max Mara, Tom Ford and more.

She has appeared in a variety of publications like Vogue, Vogue Italia, VogueGermany, V, Dazed, W Magazine, and Interview.

Now, she’s adding another achievement to her list. Skriver will be featured in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a member of the 2020 rookie class alongside other models like Anita Marshall, Brooks Nader, Hyunjoo Hwang, Kim Riekenberg, Lorena Duran, Marquita Pring, and Valentina Sampaio.

For more photos of Josephine, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 6.2 million fans who can’t wait to see her next move.