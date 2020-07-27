Google Requires Employees to Work From Home Through July 2021

Working from home has become a trend during the coronavirus pandemic and there is some belief that it could become the normal way of conducting business. For employees at Google, it will be the status quo for another year.

This week, the company announced that it will be requiring its employees to work from home through July 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the final decision to have employees work from home and began informing them last week. Pichai “was swayed in part by sympathy for employees with families to plan for uncertain school years that may involve at-home instruction, depending on geography,” according to the report.

Prior to extending its stay-at-home policy, Google had begun a phased reopening of its offices with capacity limited to 10-15 percent.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and 149,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.