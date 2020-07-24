Mike Adams, a criminology professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, is dead at 55. The controversial professor was found dead in his home by deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office who were conducting a welfare check, according to CNN.

Adams was set to retire next month after a string of controversial comments on social media.

The professor made comments that drew criticism because they were misogynistic, xenophobic, transphobic, homophobic, and racist.

“It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts,” the university said in a statement.

Another statement from UNCW Professor L. J. Randolph acknowledged Adams’ past comments.

“Please do mourn Mike Adams’s death, but don’t sugarcoat his rhetoric as merely ‘controversial’ or ‘racially charged.’ He was blatantly racist, homophobic, and sexist, and his own words left no room for interpretation on any of that,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

No official cause of death has been announced at this time.

