Mike Tyson Making Boxing Comeback vs Roy Jones Jr: Date & Info

Mike Tyson is officially making his comeback to boxing. After teasing a return to the ring, Tyson will be competing in an exhibition bout against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., according to TMZ Sports.

The fight between the 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr. will be eight rounds on September 12, airing live on pay-per-view.

Per the report, the fight will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports added that the undercard will be made up of bouts between boxers and MMA fighters.

The event will also air live on a new social media app called Triller.

Per the report:

The event will include an undercard and live musical performances from top artists — and since Triller is backed by big stars like Snoop, Lil Wayne, Future, The Weeknd, Pitbull, Marshmello and more — the entertainment should be pretty solid!

FYI, Triller is a rapidly growing social media platform that’s gunning to take over the TikTok crowd — and while it’s previously focused on music (including partnerships with major labels) it’s now making a concentrated foray into live events including sports. Who does everyone think will take home the win? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions. That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.