Kanye West Says He’s Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian; Rips Kris Jenner

Kanye West‘s family members have said that they fear he is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode and he is showing warning signs yet again with another unhinged rant on Twitter late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

His apparent downward spiral began ramped up during a campaign rally over the weekend where Kanye went on an unhinged rant which included comments about Harriet Tubman not freeing any slaves. He also commented on abortion and said that he and Kim Kardashian considered the option when she was pregnant with their daughter North. He has since said Kim and Kris Jenner have tried to have him hospitalized and that Kris Jenner cannot see his children.

In his latest series of tweets, the messages began to escalate.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night… Kris John -Un.”

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West reveals that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met Meek Mill to discuss “prison reform” at the Waldorf hotel. pic.twitter.com/J1nh3wUhEL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2020

TMZ previously reported the family had concerns about Kanye’s decision-making. From the report:

Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he’s said in the last week … sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems.

It’s easy to mock Kanye and laugh at the circus he is putting on, but at the end of the day, his mental health is most important.