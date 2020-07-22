Donald Glover Reportedly Getting His Own Star Wars Series

If you thought there weren’t enough Star Wars shows on the way, here’s another one. A recent rumor reports that Donald Glover will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in a series centered around his character.

This rumor comes from Kessel Run Transmission hosts Corey and Noah Outlaw, who correctly reported that The Bad Batch animated series was in development. “We’ve heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series,” said Corey.

Arguably the best thing about Solo: A Star Wars Story was Glover’s performance as Calrissian, so him having a whole TV series is welcome news. Alongside shows for Lando and the Bad Catch, Disney is developing TV series for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor from Rogue One, and one or more female-leads.