Texas Postpones High School Football For Five Weeks

Anyone in Texas who is looking to get their fix of high school football will have to wait. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, fall sports have been pushed back by five weeks for Class 6A and 5A football by the UIL.

Because of the delay, teams cannot begin to practice until September 7 with games now set to begin on September 24.

The good news, however, is that they plan to play the full season.

And while the top classifications will have to wait to officially kick off their 2020 campaigns, the smaller schools will be playing as originally scheduled.

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”

Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43 Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020

