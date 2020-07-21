Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth Increased By $13 Billion in One Day

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a very rich man. And, as the saying goes, the rich get richer. According to a report from Bloomberg, Bezos saw his net worth jump a whopping $13 billion in one day as Amazon stock continued to rise.

Bloomberg noted that Bezos’ wealth jumped as Amazon shares rose 7.9 percent.

“Jeff Bezos added $13 BILLION to his net worth today alone, according to Bloomberg,” Darren Rovell wrote on Twitter while adding some context for just how absurd the gain was. “From what he made on paper today, he could buy the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Knicks and the New York Mets and still have more than $2 billion left over!”

And Bezos’s net worth isn’t going to be shrinking anytime soon.

With a net worth of $176 billion, his net worth in just over 5 years could make his current wealth a drop in the bucket. Bezos is already the world’s richest man in the world despite losing a large portion of his wealth during a divorce.

According to a recent study from Comparisun, Bezos could see his net worth skyrocket in 2026 to become the world’s first trillionaire. The $1 trillion projection comes during a time where Amazon profits are spiking due to more people ordering online and from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite losing an estimated $38 billion as part of his recent divorce, Jeff Bezos is still by far the world’s richest person and his net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years, which could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, at which point he’ll be aged 62,” the study reads.

But Bezos may not be the only trillionaire for long, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg closely behind.

“While he might have to wait a couple of extra years, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain trillionaire status at a younger age than Bezos, as his current rate growth would see him worth $1 trillion aged 51,” the report added.