HBO Starts Casting For ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Game of Thrones fans, it is time to get excited. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the highly-anticipated prequel House of the Dragon has begun casting.

The prequel is written by Ryan Condal and based off of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. The show, which will be executive produced by Martin, was ordered for a 10-episode run. There is currently no casting news regarding the prequel.

From the report:

The project is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events in GoT. Ryan Condal (Colony) is the showrunner along with battle-tested GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik (who helmed episodes such as “The Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”). Sapochnik will also direct the pilot and additional episodes. HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series.

There is no official cast or cast breakdown at this time.

While discussing House of the Dragon, Boys also addressed the suspended prequel written by Jane Goldman.

“In development, in pilots, sometimes things come together, sometimes they don’t,” Boys noted. “One of the things I think Jane took on beautifully, which was a challenge, there was a lot more role creation because she set hers 8,000 years before the (mothership) show, so it required a lot more. That is a big swing. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order … in development as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right, this is no different.”

So while one of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequels was scrapped, we can all rejoice in knowing that House of the Dragon will be here before we know it and we can finally get some treatment for the Game of Thrones withdrawal.