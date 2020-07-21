Donald Trump Says Wearing Face Mask/Covering is ‘Patriotic’

Donald Trump has reversed his stance on masks. While previously refusing to wear a face mask or covering during the coronavirus pandemic, the president is now saying that following the CDC recommendations makes you “patriotic.”

Trump shared his message along with a photo of himself donning a mask with the presidential seal on social media.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

