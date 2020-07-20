WATCH: John Oliver Blasts Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

John Oliver has had enough of your coronavirus conspiracy theories. The late-night host called on some of his celebrity pals to take on the theories with the likes of Alex Trebek, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Billy Porter and Paul Rudd answering the call.

“Yeah, we got Alex Trebek to make a 90-second video gently urging anyone who watches it to be careful with what they encounter and share online. So you can show your grandparents that and then talk to them about it,” Oliver said.

You can check it out below.

