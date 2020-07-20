Nintendo Direct Mini July 2020: Highlights & Live Stream

For the first time in a long while, Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Direct video presentation. This video is the first edition of Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, which focuses on upcoming games made by third-party developers.

According to Nintendo, this first installment “will share a few updates on previously announced games for Nintendo Switch.” Since third-party companies are making said games, don’t expect any news about Breath of the Wild 2 or a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey.

However, what was presented were new games like the online multi-player third-person shooter, Rogue Company, the wrestling game, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and new DLC packs for Cadence of Hyrule. They also announced an HD remaster of the cult classic Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, as well as the latest sequel to the franchise, Shin Megami Tensei V.

This Nintendo Direct Mini went live earlier today, but you can watch the episode by clicking the video below: