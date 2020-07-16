Nick Cannon Apologizes to Jewish Community For ‘Divisive Words’

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the Jewish community for “hurtful and divisive” words used during a recent episode of his podcast. Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments led to his firing from ViacomCBS.

During the podcast, Cannon and rapper Professor Griff were discussing conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family while claiming that black people were the “true Hebrews.”

Cannon has since removed the controversial episode of his podcast.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon said. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from.

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

While Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS, Fox is sticking by his side and will allow him to continue serving as host of The Masked Singer.

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick,” Fox said in a statement, via The Wrap. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends.

“On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

While Cannon is out at ViacomCBS, he is demanding the company give him full ownership of his popular show Wild ‘n Out.

“I demand full ownership of my billion dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” he said. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

We will have to see how that works out for him.