WATCH: Mask-Wearing TikTok Teen Dresses Up as Grandmas To Buy Alcohol

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, masks are required in public. The masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19, but they can also help you score some booze as TikTok teens are starting to find out.

Coming to the realization that no one can truly see your face or identify you if you are wearing a mask, teens have been getting creative to buy alcohol.

While you could simply use your fake ID without a worry in the world because no one really knows what your face looks like, that would be too easy. So when TikToker went the extra mile by tossing on a latex mask and dressing up as a grandma to get some alcohol from a 7-Eleven.

“Granny be looking a little different here,” TikTok user claare_18 wrote.

While this certainly shouldn’t be encouraged, you have to respect the creativity.

There is also a now-private post that shows a teen drawing wrinkles on her face before tossing on a face covering and heading for the door.

Disclaimer. We support enjoying life and the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages. However, make sure you are of the legal age of 21; and always ensure you are under the legal alcohol limit before driving or being in control of any vehicle with or without an engine.

[H/T: New York Post]