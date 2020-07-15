NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup 2020: Starting Lineup For Bristol

The 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race is set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15. The star-studded race will air live beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The 20-car field will be led by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing, while Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman will also sit on the front row.

Four spots in the field remain open, with the top three finishers from the All-Star Open earlier in the night earning their spot in the lineup along with a Fan Vote winner.

Where will your favorite driver be lined up to start the race?

Here is the full starting lineup for Wednesday night’s star-studded race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2020 NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup

Start Driver Car No. Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Winner of Open Stage 1 18 Winner of Open Stage 2 19 Winner of Open Stage 3 20 Fan Vote winner

2020 NASCAR All-Star Open Lineup

Start Driver Car No. Team 1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 17 Timmy Hill * 66 Motorsports Business Management 18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing