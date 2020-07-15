NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup 2020: Starting Lineup For Bristol

The 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race is set to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15. The star-studded race will air live beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
The 20-car field will be led by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing, while Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman will also sit on the front row.
Four spots in the field remain open, with the top three finishers from the All-Star Open earlier in the night earning their spot in the lineup along with a Fan Vote winner.
Where will your favorite driver be lined up to start the race?
Here is the full starting lineup for Wednesday night’s star-studded race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
2020 NASCAR All-Star Race Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Winner of Open Stage 1
|18
|Winner of Open Stage 2
|19
|Winner of Open Stage 3
|20
|Fan Vote winner
2020 NASCAR All-Star Open Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|16
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|17
|Timmy Hill *
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|18
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing