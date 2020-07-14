Mikaela Mayer is one of the most accomplished women in boxing. Signed to Top Rank Boxing, the 30-year-old super featherweight competed for the United States in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and won a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships.

Mayer has held the WBC-NABF female super featherweight title since 2018.

Before turning pro, the Los Angeles native and three-time USA Boxing National Champion had a decorated amateur career as a 2016 AIBA Americas Qualifier gold medalist, 2016 Olympic Trials Champion, 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships bronze medalist, 2012 AIMBC Continental Championships gold medalist, 2012 US Olympic Team Trials runner-up, and a 2011 National Golden Gloves champion.

Mayer holds a perfect record of 12-0 inside of the ring with 7 knockouts.

