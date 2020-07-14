Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die was released that week and the numbers are bigger than initially anticipated. However, fans have noticed some tweaks to the album since its release.

The penultimate track on the album, “Man of the Year”, has undergone a facelift and now has new lyrics and an updated beat.

In the updated relationship, Juice WRLD’s lyrics change to show a more open approach to relationships rather than a direct tribute to his girlfriend.

“They say life’s a puzzle, I ‘ma piece it together/But from the way I’m movin’, I’ll probably be piecing forever/I’ll date a bad bitch she’ll be over decent forever/Even with fake tits these other hoes just decent forever/My lady said she saw a baddie in the hotel lobby/Well, love let’s fuck her together/We got the world at our back/Give a fuck never that,” Juice sings.

The older version was a tribute to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, with Juice singing:

“Buzzin’ like I’m light year, infinity and beyond/Big-headed, in my mind, I’m always thinking of songs/Big dick too, probably won’t fit in your mom/I met my shorty thick, that’s the type of shit that I’m on/I got to admit it, she helped me found where I belong/Stay down with me through all of my rights and my wrongs/Now it’s me and her together a lifelong/Lock her heart up like the key, she ain’t finna make one.”

Here is the updated verse:

@DJSCHEME_ @highimallyy @JuiceWorlddd @thekidlaroi the song man of the year got changed on Apple Music?? I looked on Spotify and it’s the same but on my Apple Music it’s a little messed up and there is a completely new verse replacing the 2nd verse pic.twitter.com/F3FVqwJcOB — bymaju (@bymaju1) July 13, 2020

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Details

Album: ‘Legends Never Die’

Artist: Juice WRLD

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 21 tracks | 55 minutes, 32 minutes

Release Date: Friday, July 10 | Grade A Productions / Interscope Records

Listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Spotify

Listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Apple Music

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Tracklist

Anxiety (Intro) Conversations Titanic Bad Energy Righteous Blood On My Jeans Tell Me U Luv Me (feat. Trippie Redd) Hate The Other Side (feat. Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid LAROL) Get Through It (Interlude) Life’s A Mess (feat. Halsey) Come & Go (feat. Marshmello) I Want It Fighting Demons Wishing Well Screw Juice Up Up And Away The Man, The Myth, The Legend (Interlude) Stay High Can’t Die Man Of The Year Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven (Outro)