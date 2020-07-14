Juice WRLD ‘Man of the Year’ Gets New Second Verse After Release

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die was released that week and the numbers are bigger than initially anticipated. However, fans have noticed some tweaks to the album since its release.

The penultimate track on the album, “Man of the Year”, has undergone a facelift and now has new lyrics and an updated beat.

In the updated relationship, Juice WRLD’s lyrics change to show a more open approach to relationships rather than a direct tribute to his girlfriend.

“They say life’s a puzzle, I ‘ma piece it together/But from the way I’m movin’, I’ll probably be piecing forever/I’ll date a bad bitch she’ll be over decent forever/Even with fake tits these other hoes just decent forever/My lady said she saw a baddie in the hotel lobby/Well, love let’s fuck her together/We got the world at our back/Give a fuck never that,” Juice sings.

The older version was a tribute to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, with Juice singing:

“Buzzin’ like I’m light year, infinity and beyond/Big-headed, in my mind, I’m always thinking of songs/Big dick too, probably won’t fit in your mom/I met my shorty thick, that’s the type of shit that I’m on/I got to admit it, she helped me found where I belong/Stay down with me through all of my rights and my wrongs/Now it’s me and her together a lifelong/Lock her heart up like the key, she ain’t finna make one.”

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Details

Album: ‘Legends Never Die’
Artist: Juice WRLD
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Run Time: 21 tracks | 55 minutes, 32 minutes
Release Date: Friday, July 10 | Grade A Productions / Interscope Records

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Tracklist

  1. Anxiety (Intro)
  2. Conversations
  3. Titanic
  4. Bad Energy
  5. Righteous
  6. Blood On My Jeans
  7. Tell Me U Luv Me (feat. Trippie Redd)
  8. Hate The Other Side (feat. Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid LAROL)
  9. Get Through It (Interlude)
  10. Life’s A Mess (feat. Halsey)
  11. Come & Go (feat. Marshmello)
  12. I Want It
  13. Fighting Demons
  14. Wishing Well
  15. Screw Juice
  16. Up Up And Away
  17. The Man, The Myth, The Legend (Interlude)
  18. Stay High
  19. Can’t Die
  20. Man Of The Year
  21. Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven (Outro)
